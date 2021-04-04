Turkish, Bahrain foreign ministers talk over phone

ANKARA, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday spoke to his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, said diplomatic sources.

The two top diplomats discussed Turkish-Bahraini ties as well as possible mutual visits during the conversation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.