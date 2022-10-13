Turkish, Belarusian presidents meet in Astana

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Erdogan and Lukashenko held closed-door discussions after the general debate of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Erdogan is also expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss recent developments and the Ukraine war.