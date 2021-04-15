Turkish brothers sell cowboy boots to hollywood

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 15, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Two Turkish brothers, who were impressed by comic books that they read at a young age, sell handmade cowboy boots to Hollywood.

Erhan and Erdal Aydin brothers living in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul were fans of comic books telling stories of the wild west, such as Tom Mix and Texas, when they were children.

When their father took them to his shoe workshop to teach them how to make shoes, the two younger siblings did not only learn a profession, but also, they started to reflect their dream worlds into their professions.

After learning the elements of classical shoe making technique, the brothers started to design cowboy boots and shoes belonging to the old west by taking inspiration from the comics.

Thanks to their success in their work, they started designing handmade shoes for first Turkish movies and then for the Hollywood film industry.

They designed shoes for many movies and tv series getting great acclaim around the world, such as Aquaman, Outlander and Dirilis Ertugrul, in their modest shops in Beyoglu district of Istanbul.

Erhan Aydin, one of the designer brothers, said the hardest job in the shoe industry is to make cowboy boots, but he is happy at his job because he enjoys seeing his work in movies.

"We designed shoes for some Turkish movies, such as Yahsi Bati, GORA and AROG, period dramas and commercials. We made shoes for the main cast of Aquaman. And we continue to do our work. As a Turk, we are very happy to see our own products in the cinema industry in home and abroad," he said.

On the price of the shoes, another brother Erdal Aydin said although the prices of their products vary on the model and the type of leather, they still sell their handmade boots at very reasonable prices.

"For example, the prices of ankle boots are 1100 Turkish Liras ($137), the prices of calf-length boots are 1500-1600 TL ($187-200) and the prices for classic models are between 700 and 900 TL ($87-112)," he said.