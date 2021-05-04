UrduPoint.com
Turkish Charity Reaches Out To Needy In Niger

Tue 04th May 2021

ISTANBUL, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A Turkish charity organization aided over 26,000 needy in the west African country of Niger during Ramadan, the organization said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Organization (IHH), 26,120 people were reached out as part of its Ramadan charity efforts.

While 15,120 were distributed dry food, 1,500 were given fitrah (charity before end of holy month) and zakat (obligatory alms giving in islam). An iftar dinner was organized for 2,000 people and fresh meat distributed among 7,200 others.

As many as 300 children were supplied with new clothes.Aid efforts concentrated in the country's capital Niamey and surrounding areas.

