Turkish charity sends humanitarian aid to war-torn Sudan

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :An Istanbul-based aid group sent 15 shipping containers full of humanitarian relief materials to conflict-hit Sudan.

Food, hygiene products, and blankets were sent to the country by sea, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation said on in a statement.

About 200,000 people will benefit from these aids, it added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in July, warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may spiral into a full-scale civil war.