Turkish, Chinese FM Meet In Ankara

Published July 26, 2023

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister (FM) Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met with China's newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

The visit came a day after Wang assumed the post as China removed his predecessor Qin Gang, who was not seen in public for one month.

Fidan and Wang discussed bilateral relations during the meeting. Regional and global developments were also on the agenda.

Later on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Wang at the presidential complex.

Wang's trip was planned before his re-appointment as foreign minister. He also serves as director of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee.

Chinese officials announced last week that Wang would travel to Türkiye as part of a tour including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa following the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and China were established in 1971. Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "strategic cooperation" in 2010.

