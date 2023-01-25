UrduPoint.com

Turkish Co-production Triangle Of Sadness Gets 3 Oscar Nods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Turkish co-production Triangle of Sadness gets 3 Oscar nods

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Triangle of Sadness, a Swedish-directed film including Turkish national broadcaster TRT as co-producer, got three nominations at this year's 95th academy Awards, TRT said on Tuesday.

The satire of capitalism is vying for best picture, best director, and original screenplay at this year's Oscars set to be handed out on March 12 in Los Angeles, said TRT in a statement.

The Palme d'Or award-winning film premiered last May at the Cannes Film Festival and got several other prestigious awards, the statement added.

Directed by Ruben Ostlund, the film has also been nominated for best original screenplay, best casting, and best supporting actress at the British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTA), which will be distributed for the 76th time this year.

Triangle of Sadness, a co-production of Türkiye, France, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland, US, and Greece, is a social satire of wealthy industrialists and influencers, featuring two models and influencers, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), who are invited on a luxury yacht cruise.

Related Topics

Film And Movies France Germany Los Angeles Dickinson United Kingdom Switzerland Sweden Greece March May Oscar Best Sad

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

46 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s steel producers

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

1 hour ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.