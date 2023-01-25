Turkish co-production Triangle of Sadness gets 3 Oscar nods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Triangle of Sadness, a Swedish-directed film including Turkish national broadcaster TRT as co-producer, got three nominations at this year's 95th academy Awards, TRT said on Tuesday.

The satire of capitalism is vying for best picture, best director, and original screenplay at this year's Oscars set to be handed out on March 12 in Los Angeles, said TRT in a statement.

The Palme d'Or award-winning film premiered last May at the Cannes Film Festival and got several other prestigious awards, the statement added.

Directed by Ruben Ostlund, the film has also been nominated for best original screenplay, best casting, and best supporting actress at the British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTA), which will be distributed for the 76th time this year.

Triangle of Sadness, a co-production of Türkiye, France, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland, US, and Greece, is a social satire of wealthy industrialists and influencers, featuring two models and influencers, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), who are invited on a luxury yacht cruise.