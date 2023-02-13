UrduPoint.com

Turkish Cousins In Switzerland Sell Cakes To Help Quake-hit Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish cousins living in Switzerland's canton of Solothurn are selling cakes to help quake-hit Türkiye.

Born and raised in Switzerland, Zumra Melek Caliskan and Nisanur Sahin are students of fourth grade, and will send their contributions to Türkiye via the country's disaster agency AFAD.

Caliskan and Sahin, both 10 years old, expressed to Anadolu their sorrow over the Feb. 6 tremblors in which over 31,000 people have so far died.

"I put myself in the victims' place and understood them better," Caliskan said. "I thought about ways to help them and this is the idea I had. At first, I gathered my books and toys to sell. I also wanted adults to help so my mother and I decided to bake cakes.

" She said her Swiss customers have appreciated the efforts, and even donated without buying anything.

The little girl said they collected 725 Swiss francs ($784) on the first day, higher than her expectations.

Her cousin, Sahin, said they will keep selling cakes and toys to help Türkiye until their winter break ends next week.

More than 31,600 people have died and over 80,000 others injured in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Related Topics

Injured Died Solothurn Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Canton Switzerland Million

Recent Stories

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

1 minute ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

5 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

2 hours ago
 realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

2 hours ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.