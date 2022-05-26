UrduPoint.com

Turkish Cuisine Week Events Kick Off In Kuala Lumpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Turkish Cuisine Week events kick off in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) -:A gala night was recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as part of Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote Turkish cuisine internationally from May 21-27.

The event was organized by the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Kuala Lumpur Culture and Promotion Office.

Attending the gala night were 250 special guests from different countries, as well as Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri and Turkiye's Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Merve Safa Kavakci.

During the special night, guests were informed about the activities to be held during the Turkish Cuisine Week, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

They were offered the "Istanbul menu," - healthy Turkish dishes nourished by Anatolia's thousands of years of rooted history, accompanied with Turkish music.

Following the dinner, the guests were served Turkish coffee, a style of coffee prepared using very finely ground coffee beans without filtering.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kavakci said it was for the first time the Turkish Cuisine Week was being organized by the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, noting that from now on it will be marked every year under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdogan.

Related Topics

Music Nancy Kuala Lumpur Istanbul Malaysia Tayyip Erdogan May Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in ..

Pakistani Gov't Authorizes Deployment of Troops in Islamabad 'Red Zone' Amid Mas ..

51 minutes ago
 Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progr ..

Politics of sit-ins detrimental to country's progress: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assem ..

Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

Turkiye's BIST 100 index up at Thursday open

2 hours ago
 Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Resear ..

Evidence Points to US Continuing Biological Research in Indonesia Despite Lab Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 36 confirmed, 9 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.