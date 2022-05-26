Turkish Cuisine Week events kick off in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) -:A gala night was recently held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as part of Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote Turkish cuisine internationally from May 21-27.

The event was organized by the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and the Kuala Lumpur Culture and Promotion Office.

Attending the gala night were 250 special guests from different countries, as well as Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri and Turkiye's Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Merve Safa Kavakci.

During the special night, guests were informed about the activities to be held during the Turkish Cuisine Week, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.

They were offered the "Istanbul menu," - healthy Turkish dishes nourished by Anatolia's thousands of years of rooted history, accompanied with Turkish music.

Following the dinner, the guests were served Turkish coffee, a style of coffee prepared using very finely ground coffee beans without filtering.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kavakci said it was for the first time the Turkish Cuisine Week was being organized by the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, noting that from now on it will be marked every year under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdogan.