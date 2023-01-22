UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Czech Defense Chiefs Discuss Bilateral, Regional Security

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :– Turkish and Czech defense ministers discussed bilateral and regional defense and security matters on Sunday, Turkish authorities said.

Hulusi Akar was welcomed with a military ceremony by his Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova in the capital Prague.

The two officials also addressed matters related to cooperation in the defense industry, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Following his meeting with Cernochova, Akar met Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense sector and military training.

