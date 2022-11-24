UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Chief Receives US Envoy For Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Turkish defense chief receives US envoy for talks

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday received US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake for talks.

The ministry shared no further information about the meeting in the capital Ankara, which was closed to the press.

Flake has served as ambassador to Turkey since this January, after he was appointed by President Joe Biden.

Defense-related issues between the two countries include Turkey's wish to buy modern F-16 fighter jets and F-16 modernization kits, as well as US support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK in northern Syria.

Turkey has long protested this support for a terror group which threatens Turkish borders, with the US saying it allies with the YPG/PKK to fight Daesh/ISIS.

Turkish authorities say it makes no sense to use one terrorist group to fight another.

After a bomb attack in Istanbul earlier this month which killed six people and left over 80 wounded, Turkey this week launched airstrikes on YPG/PKK and PKK terrorist positions in northern Syria and northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its terrorist branch in Syria.

