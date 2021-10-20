Turkish defense firms strike deal to develop AR glasses

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkish defense firms Aselsan, BITES, and Aselsan Sivas on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop and manufacture Augmented Reality (AR) glasses for the country's security forces.

The deal was inked at the International Future Soldier Conference in Turkey's capital Ankara.

In the first phase of the project, the firms will develop military-purpose glasses that will be equipped with external sensors and cameras, have a broad field of view, and support 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi technologies.

BITES will focus on developing software for the equipment, while Aselsan Sivas will design and produce optical, electronic, and optomechanical parts of the glasses.