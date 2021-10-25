UrduPoint.com

Turkish Driver Drives To Create Awareness About Breast Cancer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

ANTALYA, TURKEY - OCT 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Sahika Ercumen, Turkey's multiple world record holder and free diver unfurls a banner reading "Our Strength Is Greater Than Cancer" as she dives with women battling breast cancer to raise awareness about breast cancer with the "Pi Women's Cancer Society", in Antalya, Turkey on October 25, 2021.

During the dive, participants wore pink tulles on their wrists, pink ribbons on their scuba diving equipment, and pink and purple diving masks. Sahika Ercumen tomorrow will attempt to break men's and women's world record in 100 meters freediving on a single breath in commemoration of the 98th anniversary of Republic Day of Turkey.

