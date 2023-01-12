Turkish Economy's Total Turnover Nearly Doubles In November
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish economy's total turnover almost doubled in November with a 99.7% annual increase, according to official data released on Thursday.
"Industry increased by 91.6%, construction increased by 96.9%, trade increased by 98.
1%, and services increased by 127.2%," read a Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) statement.
On a monthly basis, the turnover was up 1.6% in November.
"Industry increased by 2.2%, construction increased by 2.6%, trade increased by 1.0%, and services increased by 2.1% on monthly basis," the statement added.