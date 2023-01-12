UrduPoint.com

Turkish Economy's Total Turnover Nearly Doubles In November

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Turkish economy's total turnover nearly doubles in November

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish economy's total turnover almost doubled in November with a 99.7% annual increase, according to official data released on Thursday.

"Industry increased by 91.6%, construction increased by 96.9%, trade increased by 98.

1%, and services increased by 127.2%," read a Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) statement.

On a monthly basis, the turnover was up 1.6% in November.

"Industry increased by 2.2%, construction increased by 2.6%, trade increased by 1.0%, and services increased by 2.1% on monthly basis," the statement added.

Related Topics

November Industry

Recent Stories

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 minutes ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

11 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

13 minutes ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

1 hour ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.