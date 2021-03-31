UrduPoint.com
Turkish Envoy Meets Greek Foreign Minister In Athens

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Turkish envoy meets Greek foreign minister in Athens

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :) – Turkey's ambassador to Athens met the Greek foreign minister on Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.

Burak Ozugergin and Nikos Dendias met at the Greek Foreign Ministry in Athens and emphasized the importance of continuing recent contacts between the two sides, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ozugergin said Turkish officials are willing to do all to make sure that Dendias' visit to Turkey in a few weeks will be "successful and fruitful."The Greek minister said on Twitter that the two "discussed bilateral relations and regional developments" in view of his April 14 visit.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

