Turkish Expats In Europe Rejoice After President Erdogan's Runoff Win

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 11:00 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Turkish expats poured out in cities across Europe to celebrate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in Sunday's historic runoff election.

In Germany's capital Berlin, supporters of Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party celebrated in several Turkish-populated neighborhoods, such as Kreuzberg.

Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin's most famous avenues, was packed with cars and cheering Erdogan supporters.

Celebrations also took place in other cities, including Cologne and Frankfurt.

In the UK, Erdogan supporters gathered at London's famous Hyde Park, waving flags and even performing the traditional Turkish halay dance.

Several French cities also saw massive celebrations, including Strasbourg, where some 1,500 people gathered outside the Turkish Consulate.

In the Netherlands, celebrations were held at Rotterdam's Hofplein square, while revelers also came out in the Swiss city of Zurich.

Turkish nationals were also out in Balkan countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

Erdogan's reelection was confirmed by the chairman of the Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday evening.

According to unofficial results, with 99.43% of ballots counted, Erdogan won the runoff vote with 52.14%, while opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.86%, YSK head Ahmet Yener told reporters in the capital Ankara.

