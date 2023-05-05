Turkish expats in Jordan begin voting in presidential, parliamentary polls

AMMAN, Jordan , May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Turkish expatriates in Jordan on Friday started casting ballots in Türkiye's upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

Voting started at 9.00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and will continue through 9.00 p.m. local time (1800GMT) on Sunday, May 7.

On their ballots, voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls, in the following order: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (seeking reelection), Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan. In addition, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for all 600 seats in the Turkish parliament.

There are nearly 3,000 eligible voters in Jordan, according to data from Türkiye's Supreme Election Council.

Some 3.41 million people are expected to cast their votes abroad, including nearly 278,000 young first-time voters.