UrduPoint.com

Turkish Exports Hit All-time High Of $254.2B, President Erdogan Announces

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Turkish exports hit all-time high of $254.2B, President Erdogan announces

ANKARA, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $254.2 billion in 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, citing preliminary data.

Despite global challenges, the figure increased by 12.9% from a year earlier, Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul.

"Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world," he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye's exports in Turkish liras reached nearly 350 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) last year.

"The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national Currency has reached 197," Erdogan added.

Related Topics

World Exports Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

32 minutes ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

36 minutes ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

38 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

1 hour ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.