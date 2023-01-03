UrduPoint.com

Turkish Exports Hit All-time High Of $254.2B, President Erdogan Announces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Turkish exports hit all-time high of $254.2B, President Erdogan announces

ANKARA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $254.2 billion in 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.

Despite global challenges, the figure increased by 12.9% from a year earlier, Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul.

"Our goal is to ensure that Türkiye takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world," he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye's exports in Turkish liras reached nearly 350 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) last year.

"The number of countries and regions to which we export with our national Currency has reached 197," Erdogan added.

