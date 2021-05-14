UrduPoint.com
Turkish F1 Cancelled, Replaced By Second Austrian GP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Turkish F1 cancelled, replaced by second Austrian GP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The Turkish Grand Prix, which was only drafted onto the Formula One Calendar as a replacement for the cancelled Canada GP two weeks ago, was itself axed on Friday.

Formula One chiefs, forced into another change due to Covid-19 protocols, announced that they will instead return to the sport's safe haven of Austria.

The decision was made in the wake of the "announcement of new travel restrictions imposed by several countries in which F1 teams are based, affecting travel from Turkey", they said.

"Following discussions with the promoter in Turkey and relevant stakeholders, it will not be possible to have the race in Turkey between June 11-13.

"The promoter has requested that we look at the potential opportunity for the race to be rescheduled later in the season if possible, alongside China who made the same request earlier this year."Formula One confirmed that there will now be two races in Austria, back to back, with the first race, the Styrian Grand Prix, taking place on June 25-27 and the Austrian Grand Prix taking place on its original date of July 2-4.

As a result of this change the French Grand Prix will move one week earlier to June 18-20.

