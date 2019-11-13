UrduPoint.com
Turkish Fire Kills Civilian During Joint Syria Patrol: Kurds

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:41 AM

Turkish fire kills civilian during joint Syria patrol: Kurds

Qamishli, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least one civilian was killed Tuesday by fire from Turkish forces on joint patrol with Russian troops near the Syrian border town of Kobane, Kurdish authorities said.

"Turkish vehicles taking part in the joint patrol with Russian military police targeted unarmed civilians as they passed between the villages of Shiran and Kurbinkar in the countryside around Kobane," Kurdish internal security forces, the Asayish, said in a statement.

It said Turkish forces had first used tear gas at demonstrators then opened fire, killing one civilian and wounding six others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said nine people were wounded by Turkish fire in the area, with two of them left in critical condition.

It was the second time a civilian has been killed during demonstrations against Turkish-Russian patrols in areas of northwestern Syria previously controlled by Kurdish forces.

Another civilian died after being run over on Friday as demonstrators hurled rocks at a similar patrol.

Since joint Turkish-Russian patrols began under a deal between Ankara and Moscow, Kurds have staged demonstrations, hurling rocks at Turkish armoured vehicles.

