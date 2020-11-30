UrduPoint.com
Turkish Firm Produces Tiny Watermelons

Mon 30th November 2020

ANTALYA,TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A Turkish agricultural firm produces cucamelons that look like bite-sized watermelons on the outside.

The tiny fruit has been included in the company's 180 different product portfolio for about 3 years in the southern province of Antalya.

The mini watermelons are largely sold in small packages in grocery stores and demanded by luxury restaurants and five-star hotels in Turkey.

The company's Marketing Manager Burak Akbulut said they also sell the rare product to Arab countries, in addition to the domestic market.

"The demand for the product is high in the luxury restaurants there, " Akbulut said.

"Actually, when you eat, it tastes like cucumber. It is a plum-sized fruit resembling watermelon," added Akbulut.

At first glance, cucamelons -also known as a mouse melon-look like miniature watermelons. The name suggests that they're a cross between a cucumber and a melon, only in miniature.

Botanically, cucamelons are neither cucumber nor melon, and the plants will not cross-pollinate with either. They're in the cucumber family, but they're a different species altogether.

