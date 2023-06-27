Turkish FM attends regional summit in Montenegro

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister (FM) Hakan Fidan on Tuesday attended the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) leaders' summit in Montenegro's capital Podgorica.

On behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fidan will also hold some bilateral meetings in Podgorica.

Ahead of the summit, the participants attended a family photo shoot.

During his closed-door speech at the summit, Fidan said the SEECP has an "indispensable" role in seeking solutions to the region's problems, and Türkiye supports initiatives aiming to provide peace, welfare, and stability in the Balkans.

The SEECP brings together Türkiye, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia, Moldova, and Montenegro.

It represents the shared desire of countries in the region to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and bring long-term stability to southeastern Europe.

On the sidelines of the summit, Fidan held a bilateral meeting with Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic.