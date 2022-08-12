Turkish FM greets Filipino counterpart on assuming charge

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday congratulated Enrique Manalo on assuming charge as the foreign affairs secretary of the Philippines.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu and Manalo held a phone conversation in which they also discussed bilateral relations, cooperation and regional issues.

A career diplomat, Manalo was appointed secretary of foreign affairs by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 1.