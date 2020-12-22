UrduPoint.com
Turkish FM Meets Indonesian President, Defense Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met the Indonesian president and defense minister in Jakarta on Tuesday. Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he was received by President Joko Widodo in Indonesia as part of his official visit.

"High Level Strategic Council 1 meeting will be held at our President's visit next year," he said, conveying greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Widodo.

Relations with our Southeast Asia key partner, friendly and brotherly Indonesia are developing in all fields, he added.

Cavusoglu also met Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, according to diplomatic sources. He was welcomed with a military ceremony. "Minister Subianto visited Turkey five times during this last year," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

He said they will further enhance cooperation in the defense industry and wished to sign a defense cooperation agreement soon.??????? Earlier, Cavusoglu also held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

