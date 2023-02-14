Turkish FM meets with Saudi relief delegation taking part in assisting victims of earthquakes in Syria, Turkiye

Hatay, Turkiye, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Mevlüt Çavusoglu has met with the delegation of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the Saudi Red Crescent taking part in the process of helping the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.

The meeting, which took place yesterday, came during the delegation's field tour of quake-hit areas in the Turkish city of Hatay, it was reported here on Tuesday.

The Turkish minister lauded the quick response of Saudi relief teams to come to the rescue of earthquake victims, confirming that it embodies the depth of relations between the two countries, extending great thanks to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

For his part, the leader of the delegation expressed profound condolence and sympathy to the victims of the earthquake and the solidarity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the Turkish people, confirming the continuation of the provision of all kinds of humanitarian and relief support for the harmed to overcome the repercussions of the earthquake.