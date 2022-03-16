UrduPoint.com

Turkish FM To Hold Ceasefire Talks In Russia, Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Turkish FM to hold ceasefire talks in Russia, Ukraine

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will fly to Russia and Ukraine this week as Ankara facilitates ceasefire talks between the two warring sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We are sending our foreign minister to Russia today. He will hold talks in Moscow tomorrow. He will travel to Ukraine on Thursday," Erdogan told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"(Cavusoglu) will continue our efforts to achieve a ceasefire and peace through talks with both sides," the Turkish leader said.

