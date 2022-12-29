UrduPoint.com

Turkish Forces Nab 26 Daesh/ISIS Terror Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Turkish forces nab 26 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

MANISA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 26 people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in Türkiye, security sources said on Wednesday.

Counter-terrorism police arrested six Iraqi nationals linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Cankiri province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Digital materials were also seized in the operation. In the central Kayseri province, nine foreign nationals were nabbed in simultaneous raids at different locations.

Another 11 Daesh/ISIS suspects, including two Iraqi nationals, were caught in operations in Sanliurfa and Manisa provinces. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization. The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Suicide Cankiri Manisa Sanliurfa Kayseri Media

Recent Stories

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

21 minutes ago
 New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

35 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjahâ€™s Aljada

35 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

35 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europaâ€™s 1st ever ..

Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europaâ€™s 1st ever call in Middle East

36 minutes ago
 EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand deli ..

EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand delivered from renewable energy so ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.