Turkish forces nab 26 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

MANISA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 26 people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in Türkiye, security sources said on Wednesday.

Counter-terrorism police arrested six Iraqi nationals linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Cankiri province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Digital materials were also seized in the operation. In the central Kayseri province, nine foreign nationals were nabbed in simultaneous raids at different locations.

Another 11 Daesh/ISIS suspects, including two Iraqi nationals, were caught in operations in Sanliurfa and Manisa provinces. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization. The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.