UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces 'neutralize' 44 Terrorists In N.Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 44 terrorists in N.Iraq

SIRNAK,TURKEY, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :At least 44 terrorists have been "neutralized" in Turkey's recent cross-border anti-terror operations, the country's defense minister said on Saturday evening.

"Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim are ongoing successfully. 44 terrorists have been neutralized so far," Hulusi Akar told troops at a base in northern Iraq, where he paid a visit along with high-level military officials to monitor the anti-terror operations.Akar said anti-terror efforts will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Iraq Visit April Border Women

Recent Stories

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

14 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

14 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

13 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.