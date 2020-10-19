UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces To Leave Syrian Gov't Areas In NW Syria

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish forces continued preparations on Monday to withdraw from areas controlled by the Syrian government forces in the countryside of the provinces of Hama and Idlib in northwestern Syria, a war monitor reported.

The Turkish forces are preparing to dismantle the bases and withdraw from the areas controlled by the Syrian forces, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the Turkish forces will withdraw from Morek and Shir Maghar from the northern and western countryside of Hama as well as from other six positions in the eastern and southeastern countryside of Idlib.

There is also information that the Turkish forces might withdraw from positions it controls within government-controlled areas in the countryside of the northern province of Aleppo, according to the observatory.

The withdrawal is part of an agreement between Russia and Turkey.

Turkey has maintained several bases in Hama and Idlib countryside as part of previous agreements with Russia to observe a cease-fire between the Syrian forces and the rebels. However, the Syrian army captured several areas in both provinces, which pushed the Turkish forces to prepare for withdrawal.

