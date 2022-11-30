Turkish foreign minister continues bilateral talks in sidelines of NATO meeting

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday met with his Dutch counterpart on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

In a Twitter post, Türkiye's Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he discussed with Wopke Hoekstra matters related to Ukraine and NATO enlargement.

NATO foreign ministers are in Bucharest to attend a two-day meeting that started on Monday. The ministers discussed the war in Ukraine, which is considered a threat to Euro-Atlantic peace and security.