Turkish foreign minister greets new Venezuelan counterpart on assuming charge

ANKARA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday congratulated over phone his new Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil on taking charge.

The Turkish diplomatic sources did not give further information about the phone call.

Gil, for his part, expressed gratitude to Cavusoglu.

"I receive with great satisfaction your words of congratulations. We will continue working together to continue strengthening our bilateral relations," he said on Twitter.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named Gil as the new foreign minister, saying: "... a responsibility that I am sure he will carry out with great professionalism."