Turkish foreign minister meets Albanian, Montenegrin counterparts

ANKARA,17 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed relations with his Albanian and Montenegrin counterparts in bilateral and trilateral meetings Wednesday.

"Held bilateral&trilateral meetings w/FM (foreign minister) Olta Xhacka of #Albania and FM Dorde Radulovic of Montenegro on margins of #SEECP (South-East European Countries Cooperation Process) FM Meeting," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Separately, he discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic.

Cavusoglu also shared photos from the meetings on Twitter.