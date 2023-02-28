UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Meets UNICEF Chief In Ankara

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Turkish foreign minister meets UNICEF chief in Ankara

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday met UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in the capital Ankara for talks.

Thanking Russell for her solidarity visit, Cavusoglu said on Twitter: "Grateful for support of international community during our difficult times." Russell's visit comes after two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of at least 44,370 people.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

Related Topics

World Syria Twitter Visit Elazig Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Ankara Lebanon From Million

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On â€˜Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On â€˜Ethics, Values, & Expected Behaviorâ€™

19 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

30 minutes ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

57 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.