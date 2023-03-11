UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Set To Attend 5th UN Conference On Least Developed Countries

Published March 11, 2023

Turkish foreign minister set to attend 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) -:Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's Doha.

Cavusoglu "will attend the first day of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) that will be held in Doha on 5-9 March 2023 on behalf of the President of the Republic of Türkiye," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Reminding that the "LDC Conferences are a once-in-a-decade opportunity to discuss challenges faced by the LDCs and achieve their sustainable development," the statement added that Türkiye hosted the fourth LDC conference in Istanbul on May 9-13, 2011.

The Turkish minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

