Turkish Foreign Minister Set To Pay Official Visit To Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Turkish foreign minister set to pay official visit to Egypt

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to visit Egypt on Saturday upon an invitation by his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Turkish authorities said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu and Shoukry will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations during the landmark ministerial-level visit, which will come after more than a decade.

The foreign minister will also exchange views on regional and international matters, the statement added.

Egypt and Türkiye held exploratory talks in May and September 2021 to discuss restoring bilateral relations.

Shoukry's visit to Türkiye in February was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister to Ankara in more than a decade.

