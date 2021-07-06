UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister To Attend Conference In Lithuania On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Turkish foreign minister to attend conference in Lithuania on Ukraine

ANKARA, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Turkish foreign minister is set to visit Lithuania to attend a conference on Ukraine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu will participate in the fourth Ukraine Reform Conference (URC), which will be held on July 6-7 in the capital Vilnius, the ministry said in a statement.

This year's event is jointly hosted by Lithuania and Ukraine.

It has been held before in London (2017), Copenhagen (2018) and Toronto (2019).

The conference brings together Ukrainian and foreign government officials, representatives of the EU, NATO, the G7, business, and civil society.

"[The] URC 2021 will provide the opportunity for Ukraine to present concrete achievements as well as policy objectives beyond 2021, which is a necessity in order to maintain the Ukrainian reforms supporters' robust engagement," Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

