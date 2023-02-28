UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister To Attend G-20 Meeting In India

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Turkish foreign minister to attend G-20 meeting in India

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend G-20 foreign ministers meeting to be hosted by India on March 1-2, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At the meeting, ministers will exchange views on key issues on the global agenda, chiefly, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, food and energy security, counter-terrorism, strengthening multilateralism and development cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

On the margins of the meeting in New Delhi, Cavusoglu will host the 23rd MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia) foreign ministers meeting and hand over the MIKTA chairmanship to Indonesia. Türkiye took over the chairmanship from Australia on March 7, 2022.

Cavusoglu is also expected to hold sideline meetings with his counterparts.

Related Topics

India Australia Exchange New Delhi Indonesia South Korea Mexico March From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY incr ..

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

1 hour ago
 Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

1 hour ago
 â€˜1 Billion Mealsâ€™ initiative distributes 5.4 m ..

â€˜1 Billion Mealsâ€™ initiative distributes 5.4 million meals in refugee camps ..

1 hour ago
 China will contribute to global human rights gover ..

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.