Turkish foreign minister to visit Austria on Friday

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) –:Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a one-day visit to Austria on Friday.

Cavusoglu will hold a bilateral meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister will separately meet with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Helga Maria Schmid, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Cavusoglu will also attend an iftar dinner, a special fast-breaking meal for the Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.