UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Estonia For Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Turkish foreign minister to visit Estonia for talks

ANKARA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday will pay a visit to Estonia to meet his counterpart Urmas Reinsalu, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"At the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be elaborated and Türkiye-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye's relations with Estonia are based on the "Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation" signed on Dec. 1, 1924. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, diplomatic relations between the two countries were re-established on Oct. 2, 1991.

Related Topics

Visit Estonia All

Recent Stories

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

50 seconds ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

4 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

6 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

11 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago
 Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.