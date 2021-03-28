UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Foreign Minister To Visit Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Turkish foreign minister to visit Tajikistan

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Tajikistan on March 28-30 and participate in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Cavusoglu will meet with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and will be received by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, said the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings," it read.

"Cavuoglu will also attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, which is co-hosted by Tajikistan and Afghanistan, on 30 March 2021," the statement added.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process -- a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey launched in 2011 -- has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

"The process aims to promote regional security, economic and political cooperation centered on Afghanistan through dialogue and confidence building measures," according to the organization's website.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Turkey Visit Tajikistan March Sunday All From

Recent Stories

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

10 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

25 minutes ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

55 minutes ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

55 minutes ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.