Turkish-French Naval Incident Proof Of NATO 'brain Death': Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Turkish-French naval incident proof of NATO 'brain death': Macron

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron said Monday a standoff between France and Turkey off the coast of conflict-torn Libya was proof of the "brain death" of military alliance NATO.

"I refer you to my statements at the end of last year, on the brain death of NATO, I consider this to be one of the best demonstrations (of this).

.. when we have two NATO members" in a standoff, he said.

France's last week denounced an "extremely aggressive" intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean, a claim Ankara dismissed as "groundless".

