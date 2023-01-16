(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's central government budget posted a deficit of 139.1 billion Turkish liras ($8.4 billion) in 2022, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday.

The deficit narrowed from 201.5 billion liras ($22.7 billion) in 2021, the data showed.

Budget revenues were at 2.8 trillion liras ($169.1 billion), while expenditures amounted to 2.94 trillion liras ($177.5 billion) last year.

Non-interest expenditures were at 2.

63 trillion liras ($158.7 billion) and interest payments stood at 310.9 billion liras ($18.8 billion) last year.

One US Dollar traded for 16.5744 Turkish liras on average last year and 18.6467 in December 2022.

Last month, the budget balance saw a deficit of 118.6 billion Turkish liras ($6.4 billion), decreasing 23.5% year-on-year.

The government's budget revenues stood at 255.2 billion liras ($13.7 billion) in December, while expenditures were at 373.6 billion liras ($20 billion).