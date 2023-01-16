UrduPoint.com

Turkish Gov't Sees $8.4B Budget Deficit In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Turkish gov't sees $8.4B budget deficit in 2022

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's central government budget posted a deficit of 139.1 billion Turkish liras ($8.4 billion) in 2022, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday.

The deficit narrowed from 201.5 billion liras ($22.7 billion) in 2021, the data showed.

Budget revenues were at 2.8 trillion liras ($169.1 billion), while expenditures amounted to 2.94 trillion liras ($177.5 billion) last year.

Non-interest expenditures were at 2.

63 trillion liras ($158.7 billion) and interest payments stood at 310.9 billion liras ($18.8 billion) last year.

One US Dollar traded for 16.5744 Turkish liras on average last year and 18.6467 in December 2022.

Last month, the budget balance saw a deficit of 118.6 billion Turkish liras ($6.4 billion), decreasing 23.5% year-on-year.

The government's budget revenues stood at 255.2 billion liras ($13.7 billion) in December, while expenditures were at 373.6 billion liras ($20 billion).

Related Topics

Dollar Budget December From Government Billion

Recent Stories

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

10 minutes ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to â€˜Rak Holiday Ho ..

51 minutes ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

1 hour ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.