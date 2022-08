Istanbul, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Turkey's annual inflation rate stabilised in July at just under 80 percent, official data showed on Wednesday, helping support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's pledges that runaway prices would soon begin to fall.

The official annual rate of consumer price increases reached 79.6 percent in July compared to 78.6 percent in June.