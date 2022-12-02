Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria

ANKARA, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

Muhammed Nasir, codenamed Kemal Pir, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization in the Operation Peace Spring area, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Nasir, the so-called brigade officer of the terror group in the Tal Tamir town, had reportedly a good knowledge of the Operation Peace Spring region as he was a local. The terrorist, who was an expert on missiles, took an active role in plotting sabotages.

He also played a role in many terrorist acts against Turkish security forces in the Operation Peace Spring area. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Another YPG/PKK terrorist Azad Onguc, codenamed Canfeda Alman, was nabbed by Turkish security forces in an operation in southeastern Türkiye's Sirnak province while he was hiding in a truck trailer to enter the country illegally, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

He was on Türkiye's list of wanted terrorists for the crimes of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state" and "deliberate killing." Two people who were found to have helped the terrorist enter the country were also arrested on the charge of "knowingly and willingly aiding and abetting a terrorist organization." Onguc was involved in many terrorist acts, including a 2018 armed attack against security forces in the southeastern Siirt province, which killed gendarmerie personnel and six security guards and injured 12 others.??????? Meanwhile, the Turkish military neutralized Friday five YPG/PKK terrorists in a separate operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the terror group.