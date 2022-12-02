UrduPoint.com

Turkish Intelligence 'neutralizes' Senior PKK Terrorist In Northern Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Syria

ANKARA, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

Muhammed Nasir, codenamed Kemal Pir, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization in the Operation Peace Spring area, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Nasir, the so-called brigade officer of the terror group in the Tal Tamir town, had reportedly a good knowledge of the Operation Peace Spring region as he was a local. The terrorist, who was an expert on missiles, took an active role in plotting sabotages.

He also played a role in many terrorist acts against Turkish security forces in the Operation Peace Spring area. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Another YPG/PKK terrorist Azad Onguc, codenamed Canfeda Alman, was nabbed by Turkish security forces in an operation in southeastern Türkiye's Sirnak province while he was hiding in a truck trailer to enter the country illegally, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

He was on Türkiye's list of wanted terrorists for the crimes of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state" and "deliberate killing." Two people who were found to have helped the terrorist enter the country were also arrested on the charge of "knowingly and willingly aiding and abetting a terrorist organization." Onguc was involved in many terrorist acts, including a 2018 armed attack against security forces in the southeastern Siirt province, which killed gendarmerie personnel and six security guards and injured 12 others.??????? Meanwhile, the Turkish military neutralized Friday five YPG/PKK terrorists in a separate operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the terror group.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Syria Twitter Nasir Siirt Women 2018 Media Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

3 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

3 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.