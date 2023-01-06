UrduPoint.com

Turkish Intelligence 'neutralizes' Senior Terrorist In Northern Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior terrorist in northern Syria

ANKARA, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish intelligence service "neutralized" a senior terrorist in northern Syria over his alleged links to the MLKP, a far-left terror group, security sources said on Friday.

Zeki Gurbuz, codenamed Ahmet Sores, was targeted in an operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was behind the 2022 rocket attack on the Turkish security forces on the border with Syria, and the 2022 attack on the vehicle carrying the prison guards in the northwestern Bursa province, the sources said.

He became the so-called leader of the terror group in Türkiye in 2008 after he operated for many years as the so-called leader of FESK, the armed wing of the MLKP.

Gurbuz was caught in Greece in February 2013. After rejecting Türkiye's request to extradite the terrorist, Greece released him in April 2013. Later, Gurbuz moved from Greece to Iraq and then to Syria, where he started to be a so-called leader of the MLKP.

Gurbuz, who was earlier in charge of the so-called military wing of MLKP, started to operate as the so-called Syria leader of the terror group after Baran Serhat, codenamed Bayram Namaz, was neutralized in March 2019.

It was found that Gurbuz also managed the financial resources of the terror group and transferred money to all areas. The MLKP was founded in 1994 and was added to Türkiye's active terror list in 2007.

The terror group is responsible for many attacks in Türkiye and northern Syria, including the 2004 bombing of a public bus in Istanbul that killed three civilians.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Iraq Vehicle Bursa Istanbul Greece Money February March April Border 2019 Namaz Media All From

Recent Stories

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

29 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

57 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

2 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.