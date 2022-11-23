UrduPoint.com

Turkish Intent 'stronger Than Ever' To Secure Syrian Border: Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Turkey is more determined than ever to secure its Syrian border from attacks by Kurdish forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, insisting that a ground operation would start "at the most convenient time." Ankara launched a series of air strikes as part of Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday, following a bomb attack in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and wounded 81.

"Our operations with planes, cannons and drones are only the beginning.

Our determination to secure all our southern border... with a safe zone is stronger today than ever before," Erdogan told ruling AKP lawmakers in parliament.

"While we press ahead with air raids uninterrupted, we will crack down on terrorists also by land at the most convenient time for us," he said.

Turkey blamed the Istanbul attack on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is blacklisted as a terror group by the European Union and the United States.

