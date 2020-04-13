UrduPoint.com
Turkish Interior Minister Resigns Over Pandemic Response

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkish interior minister resigns over pandemic response

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu resigned on Sunday, the day after an abrupt lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus sparked panic buying across the country.

"May my country, which I never wished to hurt, and our president, to whom I will be faithful all my life, forgive me," Soylu said in a statement announcing his resignation.

