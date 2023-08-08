Open Menu

Turkish, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties

ANKARA, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Tajani also exchanged views on the regional issues, including the Black Sea grain deal, the sources added.

Fidan,On July 23, attended the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome, which aimed at finding sustainable solutions to combat irregular migration.

