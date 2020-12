(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Semih Arslan, a young Turkish male karate athlete, died of a heart attack on Sunday, the Turkish Karate Federation said. He was 19.

In a statement, it expressed condolences to his friends, family and relatives.

Arslan was part of the Turkey Olympic Preparation Center, and a student at Ankara's Gazi University.